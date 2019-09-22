Rivlin to present 'options the public hasn't even heard of' to form gov't

President Reuven Rivlin has Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Blue and White leader Benny Gantz shake hands at memorial ceremony for former president Shimon Peres. (photo credit: ELAD QUEEN)

President Reuven Rivlin intends to take an active role in the discussions surrounding the decision making regarding the leadership of the nation following the recent round of elections, Presidential Residence Director Harel Tobi said on Army Radio on Sunday.

Rivlin will suggest "options the public hasn't even heard of yet," he said.

Tobi explained that, according to Israeli law, the president has the option of giving the MK "with the highest chance" of forming the government the task of creating one.

This might mean Rivlin will decide to task an MK he deems likely to succeed even if that person doesn't get enough parties to back him up.

