Rivlin writes a letter to world leaders, wishes recovery from coronavirus

President Reuven Rivlin sent letters on Sunday to some of the world's top leading officials that have contracted the coronavirus, wishing them a speedy recovery.



Writing to Prince Charles, the Prince of Wales; UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson; HSH Prince Albert II of Monaco and Minister of State of Monaco Serge Telle, he touched on the need to work together during the crisis with the words "together, we will overcome this difficult time."

In his letter Rivlin stressed the importance for international cooperation during this time of crisis, " The virus we are facing makes no distinctions for national borders, and international cooperation is vital in fighting it.

"Although many of us are now in isolation, drawing on our reserves of patience and forbearance, the world has become a smaller place, and we gain strength from each other."

He continued by stating Israel's readiness to cooperate with the global community "in any way possible - to ensure that we combat this cruel disease and prevent its further spread."

Additionally, the president told them of a daily prayer that Jews recite three times a day, in which the words, "the Almighty is ‘a faithful and merciful healer – rofe ne’eman ve’rachaman ata’" are recited. "It seems to me that this prayer has a special significance in these days for peoples," he wrote.