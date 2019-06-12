Rocket alert system updated to display specific cities, areas

Rocket siren system in Israel.
(photo credit: WIKIMEDIA COMMONS/KFIR)
The rocket alert system will now display alerts according to specific cities rather than general regions, the Home Front Command announced on Tuesday, Walla! reported.
Up until now, the Home Front Command broadcast alerts with the name of the region under threat. For example, an alert in the city of Lod would until now display as "Shfela 179." Now it will just display as "Lod."
As part of the effort to make the alert system as specific as possible, national infrastructure facilities, hazardous chemical facilities, industrial areas and hospitals will also be specified.
Ten large municipalities will be split into separate alert areas, including Jerusalem, Haifa, Tel Aviv, Beersheba and Ashdod.
On Wednesday, the Home Front Command will begin a campaign to educate the public about the new alert system, including a specific campaign for the Haredi community.
