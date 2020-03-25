The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Roller coaster markets to continue as coronavirus rattles investors

At times of sharp market fluctuations, global markets tend to move in sync, with the Israeli market particularly impacted by international trends.

By EYTAN HALON  
MARCH 25, 2020 20:13
An electronic board displaying market data is seen at the entrance of the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange, in Tel Aviv, Israel (photo credit: REUTERS)
An electronic board displaying market data is seen at the entrance of the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange, in Tel Aviv, Israel
(photo credit: REUTERS)
The novel coronavirus outbreak has transformed the world's bullish stock markets into a seemingly unending and nauseating roller coaster ride, which has proved hard for many investors to stomach.
From the Dow Jones experiencing its worst drop in history on February 27 to enjoying its best day since 1933 on Tuesday, violent stock market swings of an unprecedented scale look set to continue - at least until confidence is restored in global measures to contain the outbreak.
Analysts have been quick to warn that recent rallies, including the Wall Street rebound witnessed on Tuesday as US lawmakers moved toward a $2 trillion stimulus deal, should be seen within the wider downward trend.
"Why are markets fluctuating dramatically? Markets always look forward and, as we all know, there is tremendous uncertainty regarding the coronavirus that is certainly dampening market enthusiasm," Leader Capital Markets macroeconomist Yonatan Katz told The Jerusalem Post.
"Markets would really like to see a more concrete sign, or any concrete sign, that the number of newly infected people is stabilizing, and not a geometrical increase."
Temporary bear market corrections, Katz said, are likely reflections of excitement caused by major central bank activity or new fiscal strategies, including governments announcing huge expenditure increases to support the economy.
"Markets are now more focused on Europe and the United States," Katz said. "The big question is whether the United States goes towards an Italian scenario, which would be pessimistic for the market, or manages to get the outbreak under control."
At times of sharp market fluctuations, global markets tend to move in sync, with the Israeli market particularly impacted by international trends. Mirroring the previous day's gains on Wall Street, the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange's benchmark TA-35 index also enjoyed a positive start on Wednesday before closing down 0.85%. The TA-125 index closed up 0.25%.
Wall Street rose in choppy trading on Wednesday, building on the previous session's gains. After seesawing in early trading, the blue-chip index added 5%, boosted by a 30.4% jump in Boeing Co as sources said the planemaker may restart production of 737 MAX jet by May, setting up the stock for its best day since 1981.
But with fears of a global recession and corporate defaults running high amid a breakdown in business activity, traders said one of the biggest routs on Wall Street may not halt without evidence of a peaking in new coronavirus cases.
On Tuesday, S&P Global Ratings chief economist Paul Gruenwald said measures to contain the coronavirus have "pushed the global economy into recession" and emphasized the need for governments to lay the groundwork for economic recovery. The focus of policymakers and the public, Gruenwald said, has rightly shifted to fiscal policy.
"What is noticeable about these specific stock index rises is the fact that the stocks experiencing the sharpest gains are the ones that experienced the sharpest falls," said Eyal Debi, head of the analysis desk at Leumi Capital Markets.
"We do not think that this is a trend shift, but something more pointed. So long as there is no decline in the infection rate or other optimistic news from the front-line of the fight against the virus, stock markets will find it difficult to maintain the positive trend over time."
While investors may be hoping for a V-shaped recovery, Debi said, continuing economic restrictions and lockdowns will likely see a U-shaped recovery instead.
Reuters contributed to this report.  


Tags Coronavirus coronavirus outbreak Coronavirus in Israel
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Do the right thing, Yuli Edelstein By JPOST EDITORIAL
Emily Schrader The virus spreading faster than coronavirus: Antisemitism By EMILY SCHRADER
Gil Troy To my son, enlisting as a coronavirus-clouded soldier By GIL TROY
Susan Hattis Rolef First week of coronavirus shutdown in Israel – opinion By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Isi Leibler Stop the madness, Blue and White! Form a national-unity government now! By ISI LEIBLER

Most Read

1 Israeli doctor in Italy: We no longer help those over 60
Medical worker is seen at the intensive care unit (ICU) of Jinyintan hospital in Wuhan, the epicentre of the novel coronavirus outbreak
2 World Health Organization backs call to avoid ibuprofen for coronavirus
Colorful of tablets and capsules pill in blister packaging arranged with beautiful pattern with flare light. Pharmaceutical industry concept. Pharmacy drugstore. Antibiotic drug resistance
3 Israeli Nobel Laureate: Coronavirus spread is slowing
Nobel prize laureate Michael Levitt
4 Shocking coronavirus study says people could be locked down for 18 months
Health Ministry inspectors speak with a woman who is in self quarantine as a precaution against coronavirus spread in Hadera
5 Who is leading the race to develop the coronavirus vaccine?
Doctor giving a vaccine to a patient (illustrative)
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Israel Elections
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Tools and services
Coronavirus
Coronavirus Map
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by