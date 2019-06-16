Ronald S. Lauder to receive prize for Outstanding Contribution to Society

World Jewish Congress President Ronald S. Lauder speaks at the Kyiv Jewish Forum.
(photo credit: JEWISH CONFEDERATION OF UKRAINE)
X
Dear Reader,
As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before.
Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications,
like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations,
we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open
and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news
and analysis from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.
As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.
For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:
- A user experience almost completely free of ads
- Access to our Premium Section
- Content from the award-winning Jerusalem Report and our monthly magazine to learn Hebrew - Ivrit
- A brand new ePaper featuring the daily newspaper as it appears in print in Israel
Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.
Thank you,
Ronit Hasin-Hochman, CEO, Jerusalem Post Group
UPGRADE YOUR JPOST EXPERIENCE FOR 5$ PER MONTH
Show me later
Yaakov Katz, Editor-in-Chief
Ronald S. Lauder, President of the World Jewish Congress and Chairman of the Jewish National Fund (USA), will be awarded the Harvey Prize for Outstanding Contribution to Society on Tuesday June 18 at Technion, Haifa.
Lauder will be awarded the prize at a ceremony that is part of Technion's annual Board of Governor events.
The ceremony will be attended by eminent guests, including Chairman of the Jewish Agency for Israel Mr. Yitzhak Herzog and Technion President Prof. Peretz Lavie.
Lauder will receive the prize for his contribution to society, and for the advancement of the heritage of Jewish education in the Diaspora, receiving the prize “in recognition of his standing as a philanthropist, diplomat, entrepreneur, and patron of the arts; in appreciation of his commitment to his Jewish heritage and work for Jewish communities worldwide, and for his never-ending endeavors for the advancement of the Jewish people, Israel and other communities.”
Lauder, the son of the late Estée and Joseph Lauder, founders of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc., was born in 1944 and holds a Bachelor’s degree in International Business from The Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania.
In addition to serving as president of the World Jewish Congress, Lauder also served as Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for European and NATO Affairs, U.S. Ambassador to Austria, and Chairman of the Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations.
In recent years, Lauder and his wife contributed US$ 5 million to Technion for the construction of the Ronald S. and Jo Carole Lauder Student Dormitory Building in the Undergraduate Student Village.
The ceremony will take place at 12:00 in the Taub Building auditorium – Faculty of Computer Science.
Now is the time to join the news event of the year - The Jerusalem Post Annual Conference!
For more information and to sign up, click here>>