Rothschild Foundation chooses new chairman Miki Kliger

Baroness Ariane de Rothschild and Adam Montefiore standing in front of the EDR Heritage wines.
(photo credit: Courtesy)
X
Dear Reader,
As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before.
Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications,
like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations,
we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open
and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news
and analysis from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.
As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.
For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:
- A user experience almost completely free of ads
- Access to our Premium Section
- Content from the award-winning Jerusalem Report and our monthly magazine to learn Hebrew - Ivrit
- A brand new ePaper featuring the daily newspaper as it appears in print in Israel
Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.
Thank you,
Ronit Hasin-Hochman, CEO, Jerusalem Post Group
UPGRADE YOUR JPOST EXPERIENCE FOR 5$ PER MONTH
Show me later
Yaakov Katz, Editor-in-Chief
Michael "Miki" Kliger has been appointed as the representative to Israel as well as the new Deputy and Acting Chairman of the Rothschild Cesarea Foundation and its affiliate asset development corporations by French philanthropic team of Baroness Ariane and Baron Benjamin de Rothschild, effectively replacing Guy Swersky June of this year.
The French team, which has donated to countless causes across the State of Israel wish Kliger success in his upcoming role and thanked Guy Swersky for his contribution to the foundation, from his appointment as vice chairman of the foundation until now.
"I thank Baroness Ariane and Baron Benjamin de Rothschild for their trust,” Kliger stated in a statement. “I view the role as an important public mission and will do my best towards fulfilling the significant goals of the Edmond de Rothschild Foundation (IL), in cooperation with our partners."
Kliger joined the Rothschild Group in 2001, has served as chairman in the past and graduated from Tel Aviv University.
The Rotschild foundation focuses on arts, culture, health, social entreprenership and intercultural dialogue - specifically between the Jewish and Muslim communities. As well the foundation encouraged he creation of a social investment bond, to encourage students in Israel from dropping out of universities, the first of its kind in Israel.
Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>