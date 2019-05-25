Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel March Of The Living Travel Channel

Rothschild Foundation chooses new chairman Miki Kliger

May 25, 2019
Michael "Miki" Kliger has been appointed as the representative to Israel as well as the new Deputy and Acting Chairman of the Rothschild Cesarea Foundation and its affiliate asset development corporations by French philanthropic team of Baroness Ariane and Baron Benjamin de Rothschild, effectively replacing Guy Swersky June of this year.

The French team, which has donated to countless causes across the State of Israel wish Kliger success in his upcoming role and thanked Guy Swersky for his contribution to the foundation, from his appointment as vice chairman of the foundation until now.

"I thank Baroness Ariane and Baron Benjamin de Rothschild for their trust,” Kliger stated in a statement. “I view the role as an important public mission and will do my best towards fulfilling the significant goals of the Edmond de Rothschild Foundation (IL), in cooperation with our partners."

Kliger joined the Rothschild Group in 2001, has served as chairman in the past and graduated from Tel Aviv University.

The Rotschild foundation focuses on arts, culture, health, social entreprenership and intercultural dialogue - specifically between the Jewish and Muslim communities. As well the foundation encouraged he creation of a social investment bond, to encourage students in Israel from dropping out of universities, the first of its kind in Israel.








