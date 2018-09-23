Russia: 'We were mislead by Israel'

Russian Sukhoi Su-30SM jet fighters.
(photo credit: REUTERS)
X
Dear Reader,
As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before.
Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications,
like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations,
we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open
and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news
and analyses from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.
As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.
For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:
- A user experience almost completely free of ads
- Access to our Premium Section
- Content from the award-winning Jerusalem Report and our monthly magazine to learn Hebrew - Ivrit
- A brand new ePaper featuring the daily newspaper as it appears in print in Israel
Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.
Thank you,
Ronit Hasin-Hochman, CEO, Jerusalem Post Group
UPGRADE YOUR JPOST EXPERIENCE FOR 5$ PER MONTH
Show me later
Yaakov Katz, Editor-in-Chief
The Russian Ministry of Defense rejected Israeli claims as presented by the IDF spokesperson unit on Sunday evening.
The stated position of the IDF is that non of these things are true.
During a Sunday evening press conference, the Russians argued that IAF pilots hid behind the Russian plane that was later downed by the Syrians, that Israel only informed the Russians about the strike one minute ahead of time, and that while the IDF claimed it's going to strike in the north of Syria the actual strike took place in the west of Syria, Channel 10 news reported.
Maj. Gen. Igor Konashenkov, who is the Chief spokesman for the Russian Ministry of Defense, further stated that: "Israeli pilots are very different from their American counterparts" and claimed that Israeli strikes place Russian forces in Syria at risk.
Claiming that the downed Russian plane was not able to change location in time to avoid the Syrian attack, Konashenkov said his ministry has "further information to back up the arguments presented."
Speaking on Israeli Radio earlier on Sunday, Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman claimed that "We're not going to have a public media argument with Russia."
"The whole thing is under control," Liberman said, "we constantly have a dialog with Russia."
JPOST VIDEOS THAT MIGHT INTEREST YOU:
Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>