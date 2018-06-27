Safed principal investigated over alleged indecent acts against students

Children on their way to school.
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
A school principal in Safed is currently under house arrest as a police investigation is underway into complaints of indecent acts against young female students.
Police opened an investigation in early May following a complaint filed by several girls who said that while they were students at the Kanfei Yonah school, the principal committed indecent acts against them and also took advantage of them to help her take care of her children and to undertake various household chores.
Police arrested the principal, 39, on suspicion of indecent acts while exploiting her authority. She was later was released under restrictive conditions.
During the investigation, suspicions were also raised that the principal embezzled hundreds of thousand of shekels from the Education Ministry.
On Wednesday, the Kiryat Shmona Magistrate's Court accepted a police request to extend the suspect's house arrest.