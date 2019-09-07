Miriam Adelson: Sara Netanyahu requested gifts from us

“Sara Netanyahu requested gifts from us,” Miriam Adelson said in her police testimony, parts of which were aired on Channel 12 on Friday.



The testimony of the publisher of Israel Hayom and wife of tycoon Sheldon Adelson took place sometime after January 2017 during questioning on the nature of the relationship between the Adelsons and the Netanyahus. The Channel 12 report said the content of the police interview had been “leaked.” The report did not specify how.

“She asked for a purse,” Adelson said. “Something beautiful, I didn’t buy it. I told her again: Sara, dear, we have a casino license, I can’t do these things.”An investigator asked “What do you mean by ‘I have a casino license and that I can’t do these kinds of things’?”“Sheldon and I have a casino license, which means you can’t do anything shady. I can’t because... she’s a public figure and I can’t give her [anything].”The questioning was in preparation for Case 2000, in which Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu allegedly made a deal that would support a law banning free daily papers – hurting Israel Hayom, Yediot Aharonot’s main rival, and in return, Yediot would give Netanyahu positive coverage.Adelson also said Sara Netanyahu told her to defend her husband against critics or be responsible for Israel’s destruction.Adelson said Sara Netanyahu demanded more and better exposure for herself and for the prime minister in Israel Hayom, which is seen as supportive of Netanyahu.“She already told me once that if Iran has nuclear weapons and Israel is wiped off the map, then I’d be to blame because I don’t defend Bibi,” Channel 12 quoted Adelson as saying, using the prime minister’s nickname.The Adelsons’ relations with the Netanyahus suffered.“We don’t come over any more, we’re sick of hearing it,” Adelson reportedly told police.

