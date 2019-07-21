Saudis, Iraqis among rare Arab media delegation due to arrive Sunday

Workers place a banner at the pavilion where the U.S. hosted event "Peace to Prosperity" takes place outside Four Seasons Hotel in Manama, Bahrain..
(photo credit: MATT SPETALNICK/REUTERS)
A month after Bahrain allowed journalists from six Israeli media outlets into the country for the first time to cover the US-sponsored Peace to prosperity workshop, a group of Arab journalists – including for the first time from Saudi Arabia and Iraq – is expected to arrive on Sunday via the Allenby Bridge for meetings in Israel.
The delegation includes journalists and bloggers, and was organized by the Foreign Ministry. In addition to Saudi and Iraqi journalists, it is also expected to include representatives from the United Arab Emirates, Egypt and other countries as well.
A full list was not immediately available.
The delegation is expected to tour Jerusalem and Tel Aviv, as well as hold meetings with Israeli officials.
The delegation comes amid increased public contact between Israel and the Persian Gulf countries. For instance, last Thursday Foreign Minister Israel Katz met publicly in Washington with Bahraini foreign Minister Sheikh Khaled al-Ahmad al-Khalifa.
