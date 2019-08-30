School year to start as usual, no strike -press release

Teachers' Union representatives following the end of the negotiations with the Finance Ministry. (photo credit: TEACHERS UNION'S SPOKESPERSON'S OFFICE)

The Finance Minister, the Finance Ministry Salary Director and the Teacher's Union have reached an agreement, which would have the school year start on schedule, on September 1.

After 30 hours of negotiations, the Finance Ministry and the Teachers' Union have reached an agreement on the key issues of the conflict, being pensions and sick days, and have decided on forming a special committee on the implementation of a special needs education reform.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Education Minister Rafi Peretz congratulated all parties involved for resolving the issue.



The Finance Ministry had sought an injunction against the union, but the court instructed representatives to return to the negotiating table.



Demands made by the organization include providing additional resources for teachers, and completing the reform in special education; providing work spaces for teachers; and ending the additional work required from teachers without suitable compensation.



