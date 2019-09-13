Security experts stopped PM from annexing West Bank immediately -report

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaking over the phone with U.S. President Donald Trump, after the latter called for US recognition of Israeli soverignty over the Golan Heights, March 21, 2019. (photo credit: KOBI GIDEON/GPO)

A "screaming match" occurred on Tuesday before Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced his intention to annex the Jordan Valley after the elections between Netanyahu and security leaders.



The conversation involved a difficult exchange between the prime minister and the security officials over his upcoming announcement.

Netanyahu's announcement was delayed by over an hour due to the conversation.According to some sources, Netanyahu told them of his intention to announce the immediate annexation of the West Bank but changed his intention due to harsh criticism from several heads of security branches, as well as legal opinions according to which there are difficulties in such an annexation such as this. Netanyahu called the security officials a short time before he was to make his speech None of the security bodies whose heads criticized Netanyahu agreed to comment.What happened between Prime Minister and Defense Minister Netanyahu and the IDF Chief of Staff Aviv Kochavi, the Shin Bet Chief Nadav Argaman and other senior officials, became the talk of the day in the hallways of the security facilities. The conversation, according to reports, involved people raising their voices on numerous occasions, usually on Netanyahu's side. The security officials speaking to him did not spare any words and used particularly sharp wording.

