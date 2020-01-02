The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Segregation and dissimilarity

We calculated the Index of Dissimilarity, which determines the percentage of residents from one of the two groups being studied which would have to change its place of residence.

By YAIR ASSAF-SHAPIRA  
JANUARY 2, 2020 21:53
Dissimilarity Index (photo credit: JERUSALEM INSTITUTE FOR POLICY RESEARCH)
Dissimilarity Index
(photo credit: JERUSALEM INSTITUTE FOR POLICY RESEARCH)
Jerusalem is a diverse city and every day we, its residents, have the opportunity to see and meet people who are different from us. These encounters take place in the public space, such as on the street, or on public transportation, in locations such as municipal offices, at institutions of higher learning, at the workplace, at police stations and more.
Each evening, the city’s residents return to their neighborhoods and there we find that the level of segregation is higher. We examined the data from the Israel Central Bureau of Statistics with respect to residential areas in mixed cities in Israel, and discovered that in Jerusalem, at least between Jews and Arabs (the two major groups that share the city), there is almost total segregation in residential areas, which is different from the situation in other cities.
We calculated the Index of Dissimilarity, which determines the percentage of residents from one of the two groups being studied which would have to change its place of residence, in order for the ratio between the groups in each area or neighborhood to be identical to the ratio in the city as a whole. The Index of Dissimilarity is a recognized index for the calculation of the level of segregation in a city, and the higher it is the more pronounced is the segregation. If the index is low, that means that the two groups reside in the same neighborhoods.
One way to demonstrate this is to think of an imaginary city in which every residential area is comprised of 20% Arabs and 80% Jews, and naturally, this is the ratio in the entire imaginary city. In such a situation, no one has to move to equalize the ratio. In a second, also imaginary city, let’s say there are areas where 100% of the population is Jewish, and other areas where 100% is comprised of Arabs. Regardless of the ratio in the city as a whole, in this case 100% of the residents in one of the groups will have to move in order for the ratio in each of the areas to be identical to the ratio in the entire city.
In Jerusalem, the Index of Dissimilarity is 96%, and only in a very few of the city’s neighborhoods do the two groups (Jews and Arabs) number more than 10%. And even when they do, these areas are not generally regular residential neighborhoods, but rather student dormitories or industrial areas with meager populations.
For comparison’s sake, in Tel Aviv-Jaffa the Index of Dissimilarity stands at 82%, and in Haifa it is 74%. A very low index – in other words integration among populations – pertains in Upper Nazareth aka Nof HaGalil (25%), and most notably in the city of Acre, where it is only 2%. In both these cities the majority of the population resides in mixed areas, which is not the situation in Israel’s three major cities, and especially not in Jerusalem.
At the same time, it is important to note that in Jerusalem the size of the Arab population is greater than in other Israeli cities by a wide margin, and the percentage of the population which is Arab is higher than among other major cities in the country. This is why many Jewish-Arab encounters occur in the city, but mainly not in residential areas, and most likely those who tend to stay within the confines of their own neighborhood interact less.
Translated by Gilah Kahn-Hoffmann.


Tags Israel Arab Israeli segregation
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo No to polarization By JPOST EDITORIAL
Gil Troy Not antisemitism but ‘Jew-haterism’ & facelessness By GIL TROY
Susan Hattis Rolef Think about it: Israel and the ICC By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Eric Mandel Unity missing ingredient for success By ERIC R. MANDEL
South African Cheif Rabbi Warren Goldstein. Defying history, transcending time By WARREN GOLDSTEIN

Most Read

1 Iran publicly hangs man on homosexuality charges
People stage a mock hanging as they protest outside German Council on Foreign Relations in Berlin February 4, 2013, where Iran's Foreign Minister Ali Akbar Salehi's was due to deliver a speech.
2 Hamas ‘promoting’ Trump’s ‘Deal of the Century,’ says Fata
Fatah and Hamas officials wait for a meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and representatives of Palestinian groups and movements as a part of an intra-Palestinian talks in Moscow, Russia February 12, 2019
3 New York Times columnist slammed for article on Jewish intelligence
Bret Stephens, former editor-in-chief of The Jerusalem Post and winner of the 2013 Pulitzer Prize for Commentary, is an op-ed columnist for The New York Times
4 Netanyahu met Germany's Merkel, but this image stole the show - photo 9
Top 10 photographs of the decade
5 Pompeo discusses US attacks on Iranian-militias with world leaders
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo speaks about airstrikes by the US military in Iraq and Syria, at the Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Statistics
Ad Specs
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
RSS feed
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
NYC Conference
Diplomatic Conference
JPost Elections Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Tools and services
JPost Mobile Apps
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
JPost RSS feeds
JPost.com Archive
JPost Alert
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Personas Media
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by
We use both first party and third party cookies to provide tailored experiences throughout our website. You may read our privacy policy to learn more about it. By clicking "I Accept" you agree to the use of those cookies, as well as our privacy policies