Senior Police official: PM, Likud doing everything to harm investigation

"The prime minister and Likud ministers are doing all they can in order to harm the police and undermine its capabilities, experience and professional capabilities to conduct investigations"

PRIME MINISTER BENJAMIN NETANYAHU (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
PRIME MINISTER BENJAMIN NETANYAHU
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
A senior official in the police discussed the attack by the [Benjamin Netanyahu] and Likud Party officials against the justice authorities in general and the police specifically in a conversation with Maariv Online on Saturday evening.
"The prime minister and Likud ministers are doing all they can in order to harm the police and undermine its capabilities, experience and professional capabilities to conduct investigations free of background noise with the sincere intention of eradicating the phenomenon of public corruption that permeated to the very top of the government," explained the official. "All these statements stem from distress, but are dangerous even in such a situation, and they try to harm the resilience of the police and its public image."
The official added, "The findings found in the investigations of the prime minister that were examined by the attorney general and his people and by the state prosecutor and their people, at all professional levels, in terms of law enforcement officials, show in themselves that the investigation was carried out thoroughly, professionally and with the proper sensitivity. The decision was made, as the attorney general pointed out, with a heavy, but whole heart according to his definition."
The official pointed out that "in the police, the investigation was carried out with heavy sensitivity but also with the willingness to uncover the truth, as the recordings that the prime minister himself or under his authority say, and when they came to the police they didn't begin police work, and they only have a little about the offenses committed in part of the cases, the gifts, the agreements, the demands, all these constituted the evidence and the line of evidence to transfer the material to the prosecution and the attorney general. When it was decided to do the indictment in these cases, the police finished their work."
The official also related to an interview with Communication Minister Dudi Amsalem on the program "Meet the Press" in which he said that the police "act like a criminal organization." The official said, "Amsalem already said more difficult statements about the police and he needs to look in the mirror and remember that allegations were filed against him and not against the police."


Tags Benjamin Netanyahu Israel Police indictment
