Settler leader heads to Washington to set redlines for Trump peace plan

Samaria Regional Council leader Yossi Dagan is fearful that Trump’s plan would create untenable Israeli enclaves.

By TOVAH LAZAROFF  
JANUARY 26, 2020 14:04
Samaria Regional Council head Yossi Dagan at a protest rally on the ruins of the former Sa-Nur settlement. (photo credit: TOVAH LAZAROFF)
Samaria Regional Council leader Yossi Dagan heads to Washington Sunday night to solicit support among Republican and Evangelical leaders to ensure that US President Donald Trump’s peace plan places all of the Israeli settlements under Israeli sovereignty and does not allow for the creation of a Palestinian state.
Dagan is one of the few settler leaders to publicly oppose the plan prior to its publication. Already on Saturday night, he announced the start of a campaign with slogans that state, “no to a terror state” and “no to a plan of the blocs.”
Dagan is fearful that Trump’s plan separates between the settlement blocs and the isolated ones, and in particular would create untenable Israeli enclaves.
His office would not divulge any information about the meetings.
“Sovereignty must be applied to all the settlements, and a Palestinian state must be removed from the negotiating table,” Dagan said.
He argued that all of Area C of the West Bank should remain under Israeli sovereignty and that none of it should be placed under the auspices of the Palestinian Authority.
There is initial speculation that the plan would place 70% of the West Bank under PA auspices and allow for Israeli sovereignty over the other 30%.
Some 40% of the West Bank is now under the auspices of the PA, while 60% is in Area C, which is under Israeli rule.
“The plan is an important and historic plan,” Dagan said.
“We should commend US President Donald Trump and especially Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who is leading this important and strategic diplomatic push.”
This has included the US recognition of the legality of West Bank settlements, as well as the placement of Israeli sovereignty in the West Bank on the negotiating table, he said.
It is important, however, to pay attention to the dangers of the plan that can be hidden in the fine print and asterisks, Dagan said.
He spoke just hours before Netanyahu was set to leave for Washington the US capital for meetings about the plan with Trump on Monday and Tuesday.
Netanyahu's chief rival, Blue and White Party head Benny Gantz, left for Washington early Sunday morning. He will meet separately with Trump to discuss the plan and will then fly back to Israeli immediately to attend the Knesset immunity hearings regarding the prime minister.
The White House is expected to release details of the plan this week, possibly before Trump’s meetings with Netanyahu and Gantz.
Trump’s decision to publish the plan now has been met with criticism in Israel, with political pundits and politicians charging that the president is interfering with the elections.
Yesha Foreign envoy and Efrat council head Oded Revivi defended publication of the plan prior to the elections, noting that it turned the elections into a referendum on the plan.
“Releasing a plan now will give the Israeli public a say – critical for the success of any peace plan.  Each party will assess the plan,  offer their response.  And the Israeli public will have their response in six weeks,” he said.
Opponents of the plan’s release at this time “are actually fearful that the major parties will embrace so many aspects of the Trump vision… thereby demonstrating that the Israeli public has completely moved on from the failed thinking of the last several decades,” Revivi said.
"The release of this plan has the chance to inject the Israeli elections with much more relevance, and really give the Israeli public a say in the process,” he said.


Tags Donald Trump Settlement blocs Deal of the century
