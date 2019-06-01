Sex and the City's Sarah Jessica Parker arrives in Israel for week-long tour

75th Golden Globe Awards – Arrivals – Beverly Hills, California, U.S., 07/01/2018 – Actress Sarah Jessica Parker.
(photo credit: REUTERS/MARIO ANZUONI)
Sex and the City's Sarah Jessica Parker arrived in Israel Friday with her family as a part of private visit touring the country.
Parker, known for her role as Carrie Bradshaw on the wildly popular television series Sex and the City, was spotted at the airport as well as eating dinner with Nadav Peretz, owner of the gay tourism company "Outdoors," according to Ynet and i24News. Parker will be visiting the country's historical sites over the next week accompanied by Peretz's organization.
Her father, Stephen Parker, a Jewish entrepreneur and journalist, is a native of Brooklyn and comes from a family from Jewish descendants of Eastern Europe.
The famed actress has appeared in numerous television series and movies throughout her extensive career - such as Footloose, Sex and the City, Hocus Pocus, Glee
and Failure to Launch
.
For her role as Carrie Bradshaw, Parker has been awarded two Emmy Awards, three Screen Actors Guild Awards as well as four Golden Globe Awards throughout her tenure on the show.
Parker currently stars on the HBO series Divorce
, receiving a nomination in 2018 for a Golden Globe for her performance as Frances Dufresne, her first prestigious nomination since leaving her Sex and the City role.
