Shaked appoints Bennett to head English campaign

United Right leader Ayelet Shaked appointed Knesset candidate Naftali Bennett to chair the United Right’s campaign for English-speaking voters, Shaked told The Jerusalem Post in an interview that will be published on Friday.



Shaked said immigrants from English-speaking countries and their families were key voters for her party. The Anglo-dominated city Efrat in Gush Etzion was the only city the New Right Party of Bennett and Shaked won in the April election, when the party narrowly missed crossing the 3.25% electoral threshold.

“Jerusalem Post readers brought us what we won,” she said. “Your readers are part of my base.”As head of the Anglo campaign, Bennett will replace former Post columnist Caroline Glick, who ran with the New Right in the April election and who Shaked called “incredible and terrific.” Glick is not running in the September race. Jeremy Saltan, who was Anglo campaign manager for the New Right, will continue with the United Right that includes the New Right, Bayit Yehudi and National Union parties.“Bennett, who comes from an English-speaking home, can speak to Anglos better than anyone,” Shaked said of the Haifa-born politician and son of immigrants from the United States.The New Right has membership forms in English, and United Right will publish an English platform. Shaked said one of her party’s campaign promises will be to help get degrees and professional certificates from English-speaking countries recognized by the state with less bureaucracy.

