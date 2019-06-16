Shaked vows to be justice minister in next government

Dear Reader, As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before. Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications, like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations, we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news and analysis from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.

Former Justice Minister Ayelet Shaked intends to return to the ministry in the next year, she said Sunday at The Jerusalem Post Conference in New York, revealing her political intentions for the near future.



Shaked declined to say what party she will run with in the September 17 election, but she made a point of praising her former New Right partner Naftali Bennett and speaking about the need for a large party on the Right.

“I am not ruling out anything that can help create a big Right bloc,” Shaked said.She said the current election was a major challenge for the Right, which she said needed to decide its future responsibly. She said she would “probably” run, leaving open the door to sitting the race out, joining Likud and waiting for the chance to run after the 30-month membership requirement passes.In her first response to interim justice minister Amir Ohana’s suggestion that not all Supreme Court rulings needed to be obeyed, she said it was acceptable to criticize the Court but suggested that Ohana had gone too far.“Israel is a democracy, not an anarchy,” Shaked said. “It is among 21 countries founded as democracies. The Israeli government and its citizens must obey the rulings of the Supreme Court, even if they disagree with them, just like the laws of the Knesset.”The Justice Ministry will be a political hot potato for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu if he forms the next government. In addition to Shaked, it will be demanded by Ohana, current Tourism Minister Yariv Levin and Union of Right-wing Parties MK Bezalel Smotrich.On diplomatic issues, Shaked praised the Trump administration’s recent steps and said she hoped the administration would cooperate with Israel in annexing Area C in Judea and Samaria in the near future.“I hope we will be part of the government, and we will do it together,” she said.