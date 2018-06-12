June 12 2018
Sivan, 29, 5778
Shin Bet: Afula stabbing was a terror attack

The stabber has been identified as a Palestinian man in his 20s from the West Bank city of Jenin.

June 12, 2018 16:30
Scene after one woman wounded, Palestinian assailant arrested in Afula stabbing attack, June 11, 2018 (Courtesy Israel Police)

Scene after one woman wounded, Palestinian assailant arrested in Afula stabbing attack, June 11, 2018 (Courtesy Israel Police)

The Shin Bet confirmed on Tuesday that the stabbing attack perpetrated in Afula was nationalistically motivated. A young woman was stabbed and badly wounded on Monday afternoon.

According to Magen David Adom, EMTs and paramedics evacuated the 18-year-old victim to Ha’emek Medical Center in moderate to severe condition with stab wounds to her upper body, after she managed to walk a few steps and collapsed next to an Aroma coffee shop.

“When we arrived at the scene it was very chaotic. An 18-yearold girl was sitting on a chair at the entrance to a store, conscious and suffering from multiple stab wounds to the upper body,” said one of the MDA paramedics who treated her.

Police who were dispatched to the scene said they identified a suspect who began to flee and refused to stop, after which they fired at his legs, neutralizing him, and then arrested him.

A knife was found in his possession.

The stabber has been identified as a Palestinian man in his 20s from the West Bank city of Jenin who was in Israel illegally, police said.

The alertness of the citizens who swiftly reported the incident enabled police to quickly send officers from the Special Patrol Unit to the scene, they said.


