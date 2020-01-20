The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Shin Bet chief Argaman: We thwarted 560 terror attacks this past year

Argaman was speaking at a ceremony to give prizes to top performers in the country's intelligence agencies.

By YONAH JEREMY BOB  
JANUARY 20, 2020 18:31
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Shin Bet Director Nadav Argaman at an awards ceremony for the top performers in the country's intelligence agencies, January 20, 2020 (photo credit: AMOS BEN-GERSHOM/GPO)
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Shin Bet Director Nadav Argaman at an awards ceremony for the top performers in the country's intelligence agencies, January 20, 2020
(photo credit: AMOS BEN-GERSHOM/GPO)
Shin Bet director Nadav Argaman said on Monday that his agency thwarted 560 significant violent attacks this past year, more than 300 of them shooting attacks.
Argaman was speaking at a ceremony to give prizes to top performers in the country's intelligence agencies.
He gave credit to the entire Shin Bet and other agencies for their efforts in nabbing terrorists before they could kill Israeli civilians.
Operatives who participated in six key operations were given awards.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu also spoke at the ceremony, emphasizing that Iran remains the country's main threat.
He said that Iran threatens Israel using conventional warfare, and is a potential nuclear threat in the future and via proxy terror groups.
Netanyahu thanked the intelligence agencies for both keeping the Israeli public safe and giving them a relative sense of safety in the midst of a dangerous region.


