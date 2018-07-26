Shoah-era suitcase arrives in Israel

An El Al plane in Ben Gurion Airport.
A suitcase given to a Polish Holocaust survivor by US soldiers in a German DP camp 70 years ago, arrived in Israel on Wednesday as the survivor’s son made aliyah from the US with his family.
Rabbi Dr. Kenneth Brander, incoming president and rosh yeshiva of Ohr Torah Stone, brought the suitcase with him on a Nefesh B’Nefesh chartered aliyah flight.
He noted that while his father Rabbi Aaron Brander had packed all his belongings into that piece of luggage when he moved to the US from the Ulm Sedan Kaserne DP Camp, his family now brought it as one of many.
“My father gave it to me and we decided we should use it for aliyah,” Brander told The Jerusalem Post
. Brander made aliyah with his wife and their youngest son.