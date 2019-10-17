Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Sinai hotel worker suspected of sexually assaulting 10 year-old Israeli

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
October 17, 2019 14:14
2 minute read.
Tourist takes a photo at the Red Sea resort of Sharm el-Sheikh in the South Sinai governorate July 11, 2012. (photo credit: AMR ABDALLAH DALSH / REUTERS)

An employee at a hotel in the Sinai Peninsula is suspected of sexually assaulting a 10 year-old Israeli girl who was at the hotel with her family, Mako reported.

The attack allegedly took place on Tuesday at the Charmillion Club Aqua Park hotel in Sharm El Sheikh in the Sinai Peninsula.

"I brought my daughter to get braids. At a certain point, I went to the room to get money for the treatment," said the girl's mother. While she was out of the room, an employee at the hotel brought the girl to her parent's room and on the way he sexually assaulted her, according to the girl.

"My daughter entered the room crying and screaming. She was completely hysterical. It took me a few minutes to understand what happened. She told me, 'Mom, he kissed me on the mouth by force and touched my breast.' I was in total shock."

The mother contacted the owner of the hotel to complain about the incident but he tried to cover up the case, according to Mako.

"I told him that the worker at the hotel did an indecent act to my daughter and I demanded that they investigate the case," said the mother. "He claimed that the worker had an alibi and wasn't connected to the incident and refused to show me the security cameras.

When the police arrived to the place, they talked between themselves and didn't share anything with us. I understood that they wanted to just close the case in quiet. After this, they threatened me that if I complain it would delay our exit from the Sinai so with no options I signed a waiver so that we wouldn't have issues getting out."

"The owner of the hotel promised to fire him but he continued working regularly," claims the mother. "My girl is really scared from all that happened. She cries a lot. She need psychological help. She doesn't move a meter from me and is scared that they'll hurt her again."

In the coming days, the mother will file a complaint with the Egyptian Embassy in Israel. "I won't be quiet and I won't give up until this worker stands trial and sits in jail for the things he did to my daughter. The police in the Sinai and the hotel can't whitewash an incident like this."

This is one of many reported incidents of sexual assault in the Sinai, according to Mako. In some of the cases, there were also attempts to cover up the incident.


