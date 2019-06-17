Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel March Of The Living Travel Channel

Six arrested under suspicion of smuggling Georgian citizens into Israel

The Israel Securities Authority and Israel Police anti-corruption Lahav 433 Unit conducted the investigations and traced members of the network.

By ALON HOCHMON/MAARIV
June 17, 2019 10:28
Ben Gurion International Airport - Terminal 3

Ben Gurion International Airport - Terminal 3. (photo credit: DEROR AVI)

 
The Israel Police arrested six and detained eight suspects on suspicion of belonging to a smuggling network of Georgian citizens into Israel through Ben Gurion Airport. The offenses involved bribery, fraud, breach of trust and violation of Israel's border laws.

The Israel Securities Authority and Israel Police anti-corruption Lahav 433 Unit conducted the investigations and traced members of the network. The network is suspected of having smuggled Georgian citizens into the country.

Members of the network, including employees of airport service companies, acted in an organized and systematic manner over a period of time, succeeding in bypassing Ben Gurion Airport's security mechanism and smuggling foreign citizens into the country without going through border control.


In an official statement, Israel Police asserted that they "will use all the resources at their disposal to expose offenses that directly affect the welfare of the citizens and to bring the perpetrators to justice."

