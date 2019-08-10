Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Slain 19-year-old found hugging a book by David Grossman

The famous author is “heartbroken” over the news the young Yeshiva students was murdered while holding his latest book.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
August 10, 2019 00:34
Israeli author David Grossman

Israeli author David Grossman poses for photographers after he received the Medicis Foreign book award for his novel "Une femme fuyant l'annonce". (photo credit: REUTERS)

Writer David Grossman said he’s “heartbroken” over the news 19-year-old Dvir Sorek was slain while carrying his latest book, which he bought as a present to his teachers. 
 
“I did not know him personally,” the author said, “but from what I heard today I know he was a youth full of light who loved people and was an artist in his soul,” Ynet reported.  
 
Grossman lost his own son Uri during 2006 Lebanon War, his son served as a tank-commander. 
 
“From my own experience I know a hard road is in front of his parents,” he said, “I also know that such a unique young man as Dvir will shine the path to them in their grief.” 
 
The book, which was released in March, is titled With me life plays plenty and is a three-generation saga about Goli Otok, which served as a political prison in Yugoslavia between 1949 to 1989. 
  




Most Recent Videos from JPost


Related Content

Benny Gantz has awoken from his post-election slumber.
August 9, 2019
Gantz forgets name of murdered IDF soldier while on the air

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut
Cookie Settings