Slain 19-year-old found hugging a book by David Grossman

Israeli author David Grossman poses for photographers after he received the Medicis Foreign book award for his novel "Une femme fuyant l'annonce". (photo credit: REUTERS)



Writer David Grossman said he’s “heartbroken” over the news 19-year-old Dvir Sorek was slain while carrying his latest book, which he bought as a present to his teachers.



“I did not know him personally,” the author said, “but from what I heard today I know he was a youth full of light who loved people and was an artist in his soul,” Ynet reported.



Grossman lost his own son Uri during 2006 Lebanon War, his son served as a tank-commander.

“From my own experience I know a hard road is in front of his parents,” he said, “I also know that such a unique young man as Dvir will shine the path to them in their grief.”



The book, which was released in March, is titled With me life plays plenty and is a three-generation saga about Goli Otok, which served as a political prison in Yugoslavia between 1949 to 1989.

Most Recent Videos from JPost

var cont = `Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>



`; document.getElementById("linkPremium").innerHTML = cont; (function (v, i){ });