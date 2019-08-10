Slain 19-year-old found hugging a book by David Grossman

Israeli author David Grossman poses for photographers after he received the Medicis Foreign book award for his novel "Une femme fuyant l'annonce".
(photo credit: REUTERS)
Writer David Grossman said he’s “heartbroken” over the news 19-year-old Dvir Sorek
was slain while carrying his latest book, which he bought as a present to his teachers.
“I did not know him personally,” the author said, “but from what I heard today I know he was a youth full of light who loved people and was an artist in his soul,” Ynet reported.
Grossman
lost his own son Uri during 2006 Lebanon War, his son served as a tank-commander.
“From my own experience I know a hard road is in front of his parents,” he said, “I also know that such a unique young man as Dvir will shine the path to them in their grief.”
The book, which was released in March, is titled With me life plays plenty and is a three-generation saga about Goli Otok, which served as a political prison in Yugoslavia between 1949 to 1989.
