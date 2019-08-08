Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

'A gentle spirit,' 19-year-old terror victim was a poet and nature lover

While many details about the young man are still under gag-order, his friends describe a sensitive caring young man who was slain bearing gifts for his teachers.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
August 8, 2019 09:10
The site where the body of the slain Yeshiva student was found in Efrat

The site where the body of the slain Yeshiva student was found in Efrat. (photo credit: ARIEH SAVIR/ TPS)

The 19-year-old murdered youth found in Efrat on Thursday morning with stabbing injuries on his body was described by his friends on Army Radio as a poet who loved music and deeply connected to nature. 
 
The young man, from the Ofra settlement, was in a IDF program called Hesder, by which he would have both served as a soldier and studied in yeshiva. The IDF is therefore treating him as if he was already a soldier.
 
The youth was murdered while bearing gifts he bought for his teachers on behalf of the entire class, a friend said. Another friend said he was a "sweet soul" and of "gentle spirit." 


Rabbi Shlomo Wilk, of the  Machanaim Hesder Yeshiva where the young man studied, told Army radio the student had gone to Jerusalem to buy presents for his teachers and was attacked on his way back to school. Wilk explained that student was found with the books he had purchased.
He was a young man filled with faith and joy, Wilk said.

Tovah Lazaroff contributed to the story.


