Netanyahu: We will capture the loathsome terrorist





Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said “security forces are in pursuit of the loathsome terrorist with the purpose of catching him and even the score.” "In my name and that of the government, I send condolences to the family," Netanyahu said.





President Reuven Rivlin expressed his support of the security forces “who are now chasing the murderers” and vowed “we will not rest until we catch them.”

Rivlin said that “faced with terrible terror we will act with a harsh, uncompromising hand for the well being of our citizens wherever they may be.”

Tkuma leader Betzalel Smotrich responded to the event on social media calling it “a hard morning” and expressed his support of the security forces currently in pursuit of the “heinous terrorists.”

Slamming the Palestinian Authority, which he called first among those who support, speak out in favor of, and send terrorists, he called to restore Israeli deterrence and “extract a heavy price.”



Head of Yisrael Beiteinu Avigdor Liberman tied the event to what he called “surrendering to Gaza terror.”



“The security services are aware of dozens of plans to carry out attacks against Jews,” he said, “when we use the term ‘understandings’ we are using newspeak for what is in fact surrendering to terror.”



He expressed his confidence the IDF will find the people behind the attack and “will bring them to account.”



Education Minister Rafi Peretz said that “the heart aches over a youth picked in the beginning of his life” and called for “a clear message, the spilling of Jewish blood will not be forgiven.”

