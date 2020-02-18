The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Smotrich says country should compensate El Al losses due to coronavirus

"The state will have to put its hand in its pocket."

By EYTAN HALON  
FEBRUARY 18, 2020 10:30
Transportation Minister Bezalel Smotrich (photo credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/ MAARIV)
Transportation Minister Bezalel Smotrich
(photo credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/ MAARIV)
Transportation Minister Bezalel Smotrich said the state must compensate Israeli airlines for growing losses incurred due to the novel coronavirus outbreak, describing their financial integrity as a "national interest."
"I think the state will need to put its hand in its pocket, as they do in other national crises, including natural disasters," Smotrich told Kan Reshet Bet on Tuesday, emphasizing that financial support is required for those harmed by "justified" but "severe" government measures to prevent the spread of the virus.
National flag carrier El Al has incurred losses of approximately $50 million to date due to flight cancellations, Smotrich said, with losses "likely to continue and grow" as airlines approach the profitable Passover holiday and summer period. Without government support, he said, the country is likely to find itself without airlines "within a number of months."
Heeding government instructions and reduced demand, El Al has halted all flights to Beijing and Hong Kong. Non-stop flights to Bangkok have also been severely reduced following the epidemic. The airline is currently scheduled to inaugurate non-stop flights to Tokyo on March 11.
Passenger demand has continued to fall after the Health Ministry widened requirements for self-quarantine to nationals returning from Thailand, Hong Kong, Singapore and Macao, as well as China.
"Israelis are simply not flying abroad, it doesn't matter to which country - they are afraid that once they fly, they will be unable to return," said Smotrich.
On Monday evening, the El Al CEO Gonen Usishkin said that he foresees “difficult days ahead, and it is possible that we will be required to take dramatic steps and make painful decisions.”
Usishkin made his comments via an email sent to company employees. It came hours after he notified the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange that the company was enduring financial losses.
On Tuesday, the Foreign Ministry said that plans are underway to bring the 12 Israelis who are still quarantined on the "Diamond Princess" cruise ship back to Israel. The Israelis are expected to be home on Thursday.
Jerusalem Post Staff contributed to this article.


Tags El Al Bezalel Smotrich coronavirus coronavirus outbreak
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Reuven Rivlin speaks out against bullying By JPOST EDITORIAL
Julie Lenarz After 5 years of conflict in Yemen, shoots of peace are finally emerging By JULIE LENARZ
Gal Perl Finkel The killing of Soleimani and the ‘Deal of the Century’ By GAL PERL FINKEL
Susan Hattis Rolef Necessary constitutional, administrative changes in the post-Netanyahu era By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Shmuley Boteach Does anyone still care about Jewish values? By SHMULEY BOTEACH

Most Read

1 San Diego Padres pull 'swastika cap' due to fan backlash
The logo of the San Diego Padres' newly unveiled spring training cap spurred controversy
2 IDF stops Hamas 'honeypots' from trapping soldiers
Photo of a Hamas honeypot photo, identified as Noa D.
3 PM after Israel reportedly strikes Syria: Maybe it was Belgian air force
Smoke rises past a mountain as seen from Damascus countryside, Syria December 25, 2018
4 If Donald Trump loses, it will be Mike Bloomberg
DEMOCRATIC PRESIDENTIAL candidate Michael Bloomberg speaks to a crowd in Chattanooga, Tennessee, Wednesday.
5 UN blacklists companies with ties to Israeli settlements
Overview of the United Nations Human Rights Council is seen in Geneva, Switzerland June 6, 2017.
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by