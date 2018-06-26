June 26 2018
|
Tammuz, 13, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel International news Hi tech news
JERUSALEM Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY business news Blogs Premium Israel's 70th anniversary

Soccer diplomacy? Netanyahu, Abbas invited to World Cup final

Abbas and Netanyahu shook hands briefly at the Paris Climate Conference in 2015, but have not had a substantive meeting since 2010.

By
June 26, 2018 03:22
1 minute read.
Soccer diplomacy? Netanyahu, Abbas invited to World Cup final

Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (R) greets Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas in the Monroe Room of the State Department in Washington September 2, 2010.. (photo credit: REUTERS/JASON REED)

 
X

Dear Reader,
As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before. Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications, like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations, we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news and analyses from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.

As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.

For a symbolic $5 a month you will receive access to the following:

  • A user uxperience almost completely free of ads
  • Access to our Premium Section and our monthly magazine to learn Hebrew, Ivrit
  • Content from the award-winning Jerusalem Repor
  • A brand new ePaper featuring the daily newspaper as it appears in print in Israel

Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.

Thank you,

Ronit Hasin-Hochman, CEO, Jerusalem Post Group
Yaakov Katz, Editor-in-Chief

UPGRADE YOUR JPOST EXPERIENCE FOR 5$ PER MONTH Don't show it again

Are Israel and the Palestinian Authority on the cusp of some soccer diplomacy?

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is weighing an invitation issued by Russian President Vladimir Putin to attend the World Cup final in Moscow on July 15, sources in the Prime Minister’s Office confirmed on Monday.

Be the first to know - Join our Facebook page.


“This is a possibility,” the sources said, although no final decision has been made.

If he does attend, he will be in the stands with other international leaders, including Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas.

The PA news agency Wafa quoted Jibril Rajoub, the head of the Palestinian Football Association, as saying that Abbas was invited by FIFA president Gianni Infantino, and intends to attend. Rajoub said that while he is in Moscow, Abbas will meet with Putin.

The Russian president, who last invited Netanyahu to Moscow to stand alongside him at the annual Victory Day Parade marking the victory over Nazi Germany, has been trying since 2008 to host a summit between the Israeli and Palestinian leaders.

Abbas and Netanyahu shook hands briefly at the Paris Climate Conference in 2015 during a joint photo with other leaders there, but have not had a substantive meeting since 2010.



Even if both men are in the same city at the same time, it does not mean that they will meet. In 2013 they were both in Beijing on the same day, but did not encounter one another. They have also simultaneously have been at the UN General Assembly in New York City, but did not meet.


Related Content

June 26, 2018
Despite segregation, Chabad event in Rabin Square goes on as scheduled

By NAOMI GRANT

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut