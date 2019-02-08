Israel Elections NORTHERN SHIELD Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Blogs Premium

Soccer match halted as fans threw rocks, several injured

Hapoel Petah Tikva fans were assaulted with rocks by Beitar Tel Aviv Ramla supporters during a soccer match held in Ramla on Friday.

By
February 8, 2019 17:16
Rocks thrown at Israeli soccer fans during a match in Ramla. (photo credit: screenshot)

 
Hapoel Petah Tikva fans were assaulted with rocks by Beitar Tel Aviv supporters during a soccer match held in Ramla on Friday. 


The game was halted as dozens of fans, some with children, escaped from the hail of stones to the playing field and the referee was forced to halt the game. 
The game was actually going well for Beitar Tel Aviv Ramla as it was leading one to nil. 


 

