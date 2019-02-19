Sofa Landver announces she is retiring from public life

Sofa Landver.
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
Former Minister of Aliyah and Integration Sofa Landver (Yisrael Beiteinu) announced via social media she is retiring from public life after 13 years of service.
"I will not take part in the upcoming [April] elections on behalf of Yisrael Beiteinu," she wrote, "It has been a great privilege to serve the public in each office I have worked in, and I will keep on doing so in the future."
She thanked her party's leader, Avigdor Liberman, and wished her party success in the upcoming elections.
Landver, who once worked as the Russian teacher of former president Shimon Peres, was one of the leaders in the move to establish a hospital in the city of Ashdod, where she lives.
