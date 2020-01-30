The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Kobe Bryant wanted to come to Israel - sources

Israel's former consul-general in LA, Jacob Dayan, said he met Bryant a few times during his four years in the post from 2007 to 2011 at the height of Bryant's career.

By GIL HOFFMAN  
JANUARY 30, 2020 21:00
Kobe Bryant alongside then-consul-general in LA Jacob Dayan (left) and then-ambassador to the US Michael Oren. (photo credit: LIOR WEINTRAUB)
(photo credit: LIOR WEINTRAUB)
The late basketball legend Kobe Bryant was interested in visiting Israel and twice almost did, sources involved in the efforts to bring him to the Jewish state told The Jerusalem Post on Thursday.
Bryant was killed in a tragic helicopter crash, alongside his 13-year-old daughter Gianna and seven other passengers, in Calabasas, California, on Sunday.
Israel’s former consul-general in Los Angelese, Jacob Dayan, said he met Bryant a few times during his four years in the post from 2007 to 2011, at the height of Bryant’s career.
“He was always extremely nice and open, saying that he heard great things about Israel and he would like to come and visit one day,” Dayan said.
Former ambassador to the US Michael Oren said that when he met Bryant at a Lakers game, “he told me about his respect and affection for Israel.”
There were two attempts to bring Bryant to Israel, led by his first agent and lawyer, Arn Tellem, who is now the vice chairman of the Detroit Pistons. Tellem is a strong Zionist who has brought delegations of NBA players to Israel and was very close to Bryant and his family.
The first attempt to bring Bryant to Israel came in the summer of 2009, but did not work out for security reasons. The second came in 2014, but was canceled because of both Operation Cast Lead and fellow basketball star Dwayne Wade’s wedding, which was at the same time.
The 2014 attempt was to bring Bryant for an exhibition game in honor of the opening of the Jerusalem Arena.
“It was never confirmed that he is coming, but he wanted to come,” a source involved in the effort said.
On Friday at noon, there will be a memorial service for Bryant at Tel Aviv’s Rabin Square.
“Ever since the tragic passing of Kobe Bryant, people all over the world have been completely heartbroken,” the Facebook message about the event said. “Kobe was an incredible player, competitor, father and husband. We would like to gather Kobe fans from all over Israel to come and express their feelings and to show love and respect for the incredible icon that is Kobe Bryant.”


