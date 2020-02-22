South Koreans refused entry to Israel over coronavirus fears

Nearly 200 foreign nationals were refused entry at Tel Aviv's Ben-Gurion Airport on Saturday evening, after arriving onboard Korean Air KE957 from Seoul's Incheon International Airport.Twelve Israeli nationals were permitted to disembark from the plane, which was instructed to stop far away from the airport's heaving Terminal 3 hub. Their passports were checked on the tarmac before they were transported home by Magen David Adom ambulances. After completing refueling and refilling food supplies, the airline was instructed to return to Seoul. Refusal to admit the passengers followed a sharp increase in coronavirus cases in South Korea on Saturday, where local health authorities said the number of infections had doubled to 433, and confirmation that nine South Korean nationals had tested positive for the virus after returning from Israel earlier this month.The Israel Airports Authority said alternative travel arrangements will be made for some 150 Korean citizens expecting to fly on the return flight to Seoul on Saturday evening, scheduled to take off at 10 p.m. An additional 1,000 tourists from South Korea currently traveling in Israel have been instructed to avoid public places, and instead remain in isolation in their hotels.