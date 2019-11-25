The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
SpaceIL co-founder: Beresheet II ready for lift off in three years, Mars on the horizon

While most governments fund their space explorations efforts from state funds, Israel only funded 2.5% of the $100 million dollar project.

By ZACHARY KEYSER  
NOVEMBER 25, 2019 09:35
SpaceIL co-founders Kfir Damari (L), Yonatan Weintraub (C) and Yariv Bash (R) take a selfie in front of a model of the Beresheet spacecraft, near the control room, in Yahud, Israel, April 11, 2019 (photo credit: AMIR COHEN/REUTERS)
SpaceIL co-founders Kfir Damari (L), Yonatan Weintraub (C) and Yariv Bash (R) take a selfie in front of a model of the Beresheet spacecraft, near the control room, in Yahud, Israel, April 11, 2019
(photo credit: AMIR COHEN/REUTERS)
Kfir Damari, co-founder of SpaceIL, has revealed that Israel's next planned mission to the moon is just three years away, according to the Russian-based online publication Sputnik News.
The announcement comes months after Israel's spacecraft Beresheet failed to achieve the anticipated landing safely on the moon during its last attempt in early April.
In addition, the Israeli space start-up is planning on Mars exploration mission, and even though the project will be much more costly and require a large amount of donations, Damari believes it is still a major possibility
The initial Beresheet project took nearly 8 years and over $100 million dollars of funding, however, with the co-founder's projection the team will need a little less than half the time to ready its next moon mission attempt - Beresheet II.
"The second attempt will take us about three years and will be significantly cheaper than the first project - costing roughly $80 million. First, because we already have the experience, the know-how and the design, and, secondly because we learned from past mistakes," Damari said to Sputnik.
As the unmanned spacecraft approached the moon on April 11, SpaceIL lost contact with Beresheet several times. The scientists kept hope as the connection was restored, but just minutes before the spacecraft was supposed to touch down, contact was lost once again and it inevitably crashed into the moon.
However, Damari said that he never "view the endeavor as a failure," claiming that first attempt helped the company identify mistakes that they can learn from and apply to the second attempt, adding that the initial goal was to educate and inspire children to fill out the ranks of the future generations of scientists.
"For us it was a success story because we wanted to make a difference, and we did," Damari told Sputnik. "Despite the fact that Beresheet crashed, hundreds of kids wrote to us saying we inspired them to become engineers and scientists. So all I want to do is to fulfill the potential of these kids and show them that if they can dream it, they can do it."
While most governments fund their space explorations efforts from state funds, Israel only funded 2.5% of the $100 million dollar project.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu publicly stated after the moon landing attempt that the state would pour more funding into the next mission, this time covering 9.375% of the $80 million dollar second attempt.
Netanyahu, who was at hand to watch the landing, said that Israel will continue to try landing on the moon. Minutes later Netanyahu took to the microphone again to promise "Israel will land on the moon!"
"[In comparison to previous years], Israel is now investing more money into this industry after it realized space projects can boost the country's economy but I remember that back in 2011 we were close to despair thinking the project would never succeed, simply because we didn't have the budget. We didn't even have the money to pay next month's salaries," Damari said
The co-founder added that because of this the company could not rely or survive on employing a complete staff of full-time employees, and instead relied on a workforce consisting primarily of volunteers to complete the project.
"Luckily for SpaceIL we had thousands of [volunteers], but looking for them was tough," Damari explained. "Also, as time went by, the world changed and that presented a challenge too."
Beresheet, which was the size of a compact car, the spacecraft was said to look like a far-out washing machine and weighed about 1,300 pounds (589.67 kg) at launch, most of which was fuel.


