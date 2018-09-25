Spanish journalist in custody over deadly hit-and-run in Jerusalem

Dear Reader, As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before. Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications, like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations, we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news and analyses from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.

A Spanish journalist is in custody following a hit-and-run incident that killed a pedestrian in his thirties in Paris Square in Jerusalem, on Sunday night.



The suspect, identified as Julio de la Guardia, 50, appeared at the Jerusalem District Court on Tuesday and his remand was extended until September 27.





On Monday night, the court instructed the release of the suspect to house arrest, but the police appeal to delay his release by another two days was accepted by the court on Tuesday. De la Guardia had been due to spend his house arrest at the house of the deputy Spanish consul in Jerusalem.It is suspected that he was driving under the influence and fled the scene after hitting the victim of the accident, an American tourist. Police found and arrested the suspect an hour-and-a-half later as he was parking his car in a parking lot in the Mount Scopus area, according to the Jerusalem police spokesman.De la Guardia lives in Jerusalem and works for Spanish news website Esglobal.The attorneys representing De la Guardia have argued that he was fleeing from three motorcyclists who attacked him, and during his escape he hit the pedestrian.Attorney Yinon Heiman told Israeli daily Yediot Ahronot: "This person found himself in a Kafkaesque situation. Three motorcyclists attacked him, struck his vehicle and cursed him. He escaped the scene and heartbreakingly, during his escape, a man was hurt. Later he turned himself in to the police. The results of the blood tests to check his alcohol levels have not yet been released."According to local media, a breathalyzer test detected three times the limit of alcohol allowed.Another attorney representing De la Guardia, Leon Emires told Yediot: "I spoke with him in his mother tongue and he told me about his fear of the three bikers. He thought they were going to kill him and so he escaped."Also Tuesday, the name of Israeli premier league soccer player Itzhak Asefa was released for publication as the suspect involved in a separate hit-and-run incident that injured two teenagers in Tel Aviv on Monday morning. Asefa, 19, plays for F.C. Ashdod. Two 16-year-old boys who had been riding electric bikes were injured, one moderately and the other seriously. The latter is still in the hospital in serious condition. In this case, police suspect the Asefa was also driving under the influence, same as in De la Guardia's.Asefa's remand was extended by two days on Monday night, while another soccer player from Ironi Kiryat Shmona, who was with him in the car, was released on house arrest. The latter is suspected of fleeing the scene together with Asefa and helping him hide the car.

