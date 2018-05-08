Special report: Gov't ignoring socio-economic rights of migrants

The government is violating the socio-economic rights of African migrants who cannot be deported and might be violating international law, State Comptroller Joseph Shapira said in his annual report on Tuesday.



Although a 2014 report by the comptroller already alerted the government to the same issues, he said that those warnings were mostly ignored, which has escalated the crisis confronting the migrants and residents of south Tel Aviv where a majority of the migrants reside.





Shapira said that migrants’ health issues, trauma from having been tortured or used in the slave trade and inability to afford basic items like food have been ignored.The state has a clear policy of pressing migrants to leave Israel through detention or deportation. However, over a decade after migrants started to stream into Israel across the unguarded Egyptian border, the state has not arrived at any policy for dealing with those migrants who remain.While around 20,000 migrants have left since the population peaked at around 60,000, the report said that the Population, Immigration and Borders Authority (PIBA) as well as the health, social welfare, justice, and finance ministries are mostly trying to pretend the majority who stay, including 5,000 children born in Israel, do not exist.Both the comptroller and a parallel report from the pro-migrant Hotline for Refugees and Migrants presented staggering statistics in which the state has either rejected nearly all applications for refugee status or has refused to decide about requests which date back five years or more.Out of around 25,000 requests for refugee status, only 10 Sudanese and Eritrean requests have been granted, while 3,377 Sudanese and 3,550 Eritrean requests that are five years old or older have gone unanswered, said the Hotline.The Hotline called the state’s explanation for rejecting the requests problematic, with Israel clashing with human rights groups and activists who say that Eritreans who are forced into abusive military service are entitled to refugee status. Israel, along with a minority of European countries dispute this view. Further, the Hotline said many requests are rejected for being filed late when nearly all migrants did not know that the state would set a deadline and an Israeli court on migrant issues rejected imposing such a deadline.Shapira strongly implied that this rate of rejection and non-decision was inconsistent with other countries’ behavior and with Israel’s international obligations having ratified the Convention on Refugees.He said that Attorney-General Avichai Mandelblit needs to check whether the delay and rejection rate violate international law and that the Attorney-General must instruct the involved ministries to change their conduct accordingly.The comptroller seemed particularly focused on Mandelblit’s intervention in light of repeated statements from Director-Generals of the Prime Minister’s Office over the years that they had no intention of forcing the disparate ministries to formulate a policy to cope with migrants’ rights while they remain in Israel.Moreover, the report criticized a ban on migrants’ employment and the inconsistent enforcement of that ban. The ban, it said, hurts the rule of law and creates uncertainty with regard to hiring migrants for whom there should be no hiring limitations.PIBA responded that much of the criticism was true in the past, but that in recent months, the state has invested in increasing its pace and ability for handling migrants’ refugee status requests. It said that in the first quarter of 2018, 500 requests are being handled by its panel.In addition, PIBA said that its panels for handling refugee requests have been overwhelmed by a recent influx of requests from Ukrainians and Georgians.