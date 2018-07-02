Amar’e Stoudemire to return to Israeli basketball?

Former NBA star Amar’e Stoudemire.
(photo credit: ADAM HUNGER/REUTERS)
X
Dear Reader,
As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before.
Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications,
like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations,
we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open
and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news
and analyses from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.
As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.
For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:
- A user uxperience almost completely free of ads
- Access to our Premium Section and our monthly magazine to learn Hebrew, Ivrit
- Content from the award-winning Jerusalem Repor
- A brand new ePaper featuring the daily newspaper as it appears in print in Israel
Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.
Thank you,
Ronit Hasin-Hochman, CEO, Jerusalem Post Group
UPGRADE YOUR JPOST EXPERIENCE FOR 5$ PER MONTH
Show me later
Don't show it again
Yaakov Katz, Editor-in-Chief
JERUSALEM — Former NBA All-Star Amar’e Stoudemire will return to the Hapoel Jerusalem basketball team, if he does not find a spot in the NBA, the Israeli squad said.
The team made the announcement Sunday, saying that Stoudemire’s return was conditioned on his NBA possibilities. Stoudemire later said that he had not signed a contract with Hapoel Jerusalem but would be speaking with the team.
Stoudemire played for the New York Knicks and Phoenix Suns among other teams in a 16-year NBA career.
The 6-10 forward played for Hapoel Jerusalem for a year, and left in September 2017, citing a desire to return to the NBA. The Israeli media reported at the time that he had a rocky relationship with the Hapoel Jerusalem coach and his son was barred from playing on a local team because he is not an Israeli citizen.
Stoudemire is a partial owner of Hapoel, which he had to suspend in order to play.
During the 2016-17 season, the team with his help won Israeli championships and reached the semifinals of the EuroCup tournament.
Stoudemire identifies with the Hebrew Israelites, African-Americans who believe they are connected to the biblical Israelites, and observes Jewish holidays. He told HBO sports reporter Jon Frankel at an event at Harvard University in April that he is “in the process” of converting to Judaism.