Egyptian Foreign Ministry: Politics should not be involved in sports

On his way to becoming a judo world champion, Sagi Muki encountered Egyptian judoka Mohamed Abdelaal in the semi-finals, who refused to shake Muki's hand at the end of the match.



On Thursday, Vice President of the Egyptian Judo Federation Marzouk Ali commented on the incident, saying that "The loss of judoka Mohammed Abdelaal to the judoka of Israel in the semi-finals was arbitratry injustice."

بعد أربعين عاما من السلام وبعد عدد لا يحصى من المصافحات

توجه لاعب الجودو الإسرائيلي ساجي موكي إلى اللاعب المصري محمد عبد العال بعد تغلبه عليه في مباراة نصف النهائي من بطولة العالم للجودو متحلياً بالروح الرياضية إلا أن عبد العال–المهزوم–إنسحب من أمامه رافضاً المصافحة#إسرائيل #مصر pic.twitter.com/rRWuObIgmO — السفارة الاسرائيلية (@IsraelinEgypt) August 28, 2019

بالفيديو: لاعب الجودو الإسرائيلي ساجي موكي تغلب على اللاعب المصري محمد عبد العال في نصف نهائيات بطولة العالم. ساجي أراد أن يصافح محمد في ختام المباراة إلا أن الأخير هرب من البساط.



هناك سلام بين البلدين. رفض المصافحة من قبل المصري ليس إلا إساءة لسمعة مصر في الرياضة العالمية. pic.twitter.com/6H46bGOCLu — Ofir Gendelman (@ofirgendelman) August 28, 2019

Our anthem is played & our flag is flying during the

medal ceremony at the intl Judo championships, where Israeli Judoka Sagui Muki won the gold.



An Iranian Judoka refused to face him & an Egyptian refused to shake his hand. That's racism.



This video is the best response. pic.twitter.com/WJ3Vv72LtD — Ofir Gendelman (@ofirgendelman) August 28, 2019

"The Israeli judoka deserved to be sent off, which did not happen, which led the Egyptian athlete not to shake his hand at the end of the match," Ali claimed.The Egyptian Foreign Ministry was quick to counter Ali's statement, as well as the Iranian judoka's Saeid Mollaei who was expected not to show up to a match against Muki in case they would happen to compete, saying that "Politics should not be involved in sports."The Israeli embassy in Cairo published on their Twitter page that "After forty years of peace and countless handshakes, Israeli judo player Sagi Moki approached Egyptian player Mohamed Abdelaal after defeating him in the semi-finals of the World Judo Championship with a sporting spirit," along with the photo of the Abdelaal walking away from Muki's handshake.Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's Spokesperson to the Arab Media Ofir Gendelman also commented on the event on his Twitter page, saying that "There is peace between the two countries. The refusal of the Egyptian to [Muki's] handshake is nothing but an insult to Egypt's reputation in world sports."Gendelman later tweeted again, claiming that the Egyptian's refusal to the handshake is racism, and shared the video of Muki singing the national anthem on the podium, labeling the video as "the best response."

