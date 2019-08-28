Israeli judoka Sagi Muki wins gold medal at World Championship

Israeli judoka Sagi Muki won the gold medal at the Judo World Championship in Tokyo on Wednesday - the first time an Israeli male judoka has received this honor at this event.



The Israeli sang along from his perch on the podium as "Hatikva" played in Tokyo and the Israeli flag waved.

WATCH-An emotional Sagi #Muki and the #Hatikvah after winning his first gold medal at the Judo World Championships pic.twitter.com/ycFqQceDpw — SussexFriendsofIsrael (@SussexFriends) August 28, 2019

אלוף עולם! אחלה שגיא מוקי - הבאת הרבה כבוד וגאווה לכולנו pic.twitter.com/RpxOKis0ia — Benjamin Netanyahu (@netanyahu) August 28, 2019

The amazing Sagi Muki won Gold at Judo World Championships and his opponent wouldn't even shake his hand..for shame.https://t.co/Ni2ACeOMiD https://t.co/nZuGT3G1Eb — Anna Ahronheim (@AAhronheim) August 28, 2019

On his way to the top, Muki faced six opponents, gaining the upper hand on all of them, winning the gold medal in the under 81 kg weight category.This is Muki's first medal at the World Championship, having won the European gold medal in 2015 and again in 2018. He also finished 5th in the Olympic Games in Baku in 2016.Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu congratulated Muki on Twitter along with a photo of Muki showing Netanyahu a medal he received from a different event. "World champion!" the prime minister wrote. "Wonderful Sagi Muki - bringing a lot of respect and pride to all of us."Muki showed impressive fighting abilities in Wednesday's tournament, having beaten most of his opponents by Ippon, including in a fight that lasted merely 25 seconds.In the quarter finals, Muki faced Egyptian Mohamed Abdelaal, who refused to shake Muki's hand after having lost to him. Shaking hands at the end of a Judo match is customary. Failing to shake the opponent's hand is a sign of great disrespect.The biggest question coming into this tournament was whether Muki, ranked second in the world, would face Iranian judoka Saeid Mollaei in the finals and whether the Iranian judoka would forfeit in order not to play an Israeli as has happened in the past. But the Iranian lost the semi-finals and did not get to face Muki.The Iranian judoka lost his battle for the bronze medal. If he were to win the medal, he was expected to not show up for the medal ceremony so as not to stand on the podium alongside Muki.

