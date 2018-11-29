50 MOST INFLUENTIAL JEWS Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY business news Blogs Premium

Israeli runners take part in Hirus Ultra Marathon Jerusalem 2018

The event consisted of four heats – 12km, 21km, 50km and 80km, and this year there is also a children’s heat of 1km.

By JERUSALEM POST SPORTS STAFF
November 29, 2018 19:31
Israeli runners will take part in the HUM – Hirus Ultra Marathon Jerusalem 2018 next week in the cap

Israeli runners will take part in the HUM – Hirus Ultra Marathon Jerusalem 2018 next week in the capital. (photo credit: ALMOG DVIR/COURTESY)

 
Next week, the HUM – Hirus Ultra Marathon Jerusalem 2018 will take place in the capital with competing participants from Israel and from all around the globe.

The race, which is recognized by the ITRA organization, will be held for on December 6-7 for the second time in Israel with award-winning participants.

The event consists of four heats – 12km, 21km, 50km and 80km, and this year there is also a children’s heat of 1km.


The race is for professional athletes and amateur thrill seekers. The Biblical Zoo in Jerusalem will be starting point and will include an expo complex, an area with booths selling sports equipment, food and family fun.

