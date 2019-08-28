Jewish Argentine Schwartzman rolls into 2nd round

Diego Schwartzman was bolstered by the Spanish-chanting crowd on Tuesday night as he cruised to a relatively easy 6-3, 7-6(6), 6-0 victory in his first-round US Open match versus Robin Haase of the Netherlands.



The win was the 20th-seeded Schwartzman’s first in six meetings with Haase.

“We last played more than two years ago,” said the 27-year-old Jew from Argentina. “The time is different and I think I have improved a lot. I am a different player than two years ago. So I think that was the key.”Schwartzman currently holds an ATP ranking of 21 in singles and 40 in doubles. He has been a regular at the US Open since 2014, reaching the quarterfinals in 2017 and the third round last year. Despite his past success in New York, he knew a win against Haase was not guaranteed.“I knew already before the match that it is difficult when you play a guy you have never beat. So it was a little tough. Sometimes I was nervous. Sometimes I didn’t play my best. But I won in three sets so I am very happy.”Schwartzman’s 2019 highlights include capturing his third ATP title in Los Cabos, reaching the finals in a tournament in Buenos Aires and beating Kei Nishikori in the quarterfinals of the ATP Masters 1000 event in Rome, where he lost in three sets to No. 1 Novak Djokovic in the semifinals.“The most important tournament this year was Rome,” noted Schwartzman. “I was not playing my best tennis at that time. The clay season didn’t start in the best way and then in Rome I started playing really, really well again.”Earlier in the year, he reached the third round at the Australian Open, while also making the French Open doubles semifinals with partner Guido Pella.In June, he reached the quarterfinals in the London/Queen’s Club grass. He lost in a tough five-setter in Wimbledon’s third round against Matteo Berrettini.Schwartzman’s most impressive tournament of the year was last month in Los Cabos where he defeated Taylor Fritz in a two-set final.Leading up to the US Open, Schwarzman spent August competing in the ATP Master’s 1000 in Canada, where he lost in the second round, and at the ATP Master’s 1000 in Cincinnati, where he lost to Richard Gasquet in the third round.Schwartzman’s busy tournament schedule leaves little time for personal travel. He has spoken in the past of wanting to visit Israel. When asked in the press conference if he has visited Israel, he reports, “Not yet.”Up next for Schwartzman in the second round is a match against Egor Gerasimov of Belarus. He will play in the doubles draw with countryman Pella.Other Jewish players in action on Tuesday included American Madison Brengle, who lost her first-round match 6-3, 6-3 to Yulia Putintseva of Kazakhstan.

var cont = `Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>



`; document.getElementById("linkPremium").innerHTML = cont; (function (v, i){ });