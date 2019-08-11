Lacrosse: One of the fastest growing sports in Israel is 'a huge family'

Lacrosse is one, if not the, fastest growing sport in Israel. Players say it is popular not only for the game, but because it is a way to bridge the divide between Israel and other countries.





The 2019 European Lacrosse Federation Women's Championship took place in Israel last month. The Israeli women's national team won a silver medal.

The team made its international debut in 2012 in the European Lacrosse Federation Women's Championship, which was held in Amsterdam that year. Today, it is ranked second in Europe and sixth in the world.

Last year, Israel was the first country outside of the United States, Canada, Australia and England to host the Men's World Lacrosse Championships (WLC), where over 46 countries and millions of fans from all over the world watched as lacrosse's largest stage came to life in the Jewish state.

The Israel Lacrosse Association (ILA), estimates that over 2,000 children are playing the sport, which originated as stickball, a sport played by Native Americans. Modern field lacrosse is a contact sport in which two teams compete for possession of a rubber ball using metal sticks with mesh nets.

How did the program get so robust in less than a decade?

Much of the sports growth within the country can be attributed to outsourcing from North America - whether it be players, coaches or information. Israel and North America have always shared a strong bond when it comes to politics and those same precedents roll over into sports arenas, as well.

Many American immigrants are part of Israel's lacrosse league.

Most Recent Videos from JPost

One of those players is MacEllen McDonough, who played lacrosse for Jacksonville University.

McDonough now lives in Israel and continually proves to be one of the country’s top scorers and players on the international level. She also coaches youth lacrosse in the Herzliya area, in addition to working with other outreach programs aimed at growing the sport.

McDonough's journey to Israel started with Birthright Lacrosse. She first traveled with that program and began speaking with the Israel lacrosse staff, who recruit players of her caliber.

The lacrosse staff invited McDonough to stay for a year in Israel, make Aliyah and take a major role in coaching youth lacrosse programs within the country.

That is exactly what she did.

McDonough said that the Israeli team is making headlines on the international stage. However, most of the team is compiled of women from the United States who have also made Aliyah like herself.

This year, for example, there were four women who came from the United States to participate in this program. They live in Israel, teach youth lacrosse and, like McDonough, play on the women's international team.

In addition, there are many players who participated in this year’s European international tournament who previously made Aliyah from the States that are not currently living in the country, as well as some exemption players who do not hold Israeli passports.

The women's team was joined by seven highly competitive native Israeli players. Those members were all under the age of 20.

This year, for example, the Israeli national team made it to the gold medal round of the European Lacrosse Federation Women's Championship, where they faced-off against a dominant English team that proved their worth throughout the tournament game after game. A team that the Israeli's played earlier in the tournament with unsatisfactory result, ending 13-3 in favor of England, proved to be a perfect opponent after they switched up their strategy.

"We came out weak, I think, when we played them at first. We weren't playing our game the first half,” McDonough said. “Second half, they got a couple quick ones [goals] on us and we kind of tried to play it smart and save our legs for the rest of the tournament.”

The strategy proved to work as the team made it to the gold medal match and gave England a run for their money with a final score of 10-7. While not a win, it proved the might of what the young team can do.

Off the field successes



But what they do off the “official” field is equally as impactful.



The main objective of local lacrosse outreach programs for these women is to teach youth lacrosse in Israel and bring the North American bravado to the Israeli playing field.



McDonough has her own team for which she is program director and coach in Herzliya.

"I'm teaching their boys (U-15, under 15 years of age) a few times a week in the afternoon,” she told the Post. “During the schooldays, we have a few recruiting visits a week where we will go into schools and teach kids lacrosse and try and get as many phone numbers as we can to try and place them on teams. We also started recently a box lacrosse league in high schools, which is really cool."

In addition to the U-15, there are also U-19 and U-20 teams run by the same program.



McDonough used to coach youth lacrosse in the United States as well, so she is no stranger to the day-to-day life of a lacrosse coach. As a part of her position, she puts together practice plans for her youth team, teaches the team offensive sets, footwork, stick skills, shooting and best practices in order to get the kids to a competitive level on the field.

"I really love it and I'm really invested in the program and I feel like I'm getting a lot back from the kids,” she said.

She loves watching them get into the sport.



"During the Euro-Cup, all the Israeli kids that came, some of them came all the way from down south, late at night to support us and watch our games - and they were the best fans I have ever had,” she said. “I have never ever felt that supported at a girls lacrosse game before, in my whole life. And I thought that was so crazy, these kids are so invested in the program, and all of Israel lacrosse is a huge family.”

var cont = `Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>



`; document.getElementById("linkPremium").innerHTML = cont; (function (v, i){ });