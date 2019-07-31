Maccabi T.A. eliminated from Champions League by Cluj
Tel Aviv will now enter the third round of Europa League qualifying and likely face Sudova from Lithuania.
By JERUSALEM POST SPORTS STAFF
July 31, 2019 06:16
MACCABI TEL AVIV'S Itay Shechter in action against Cluj in last night's 2-2 draw in Champions League qualifying action in Netanya.
(photo credit: DANNY MARON)
Despite a valiant effort, Maccabi Tel Aviv was knocked out of Champions League qualifying on Tuesday night after a hard-fought 2-2 draw with Romanian club Cluj at the Netanya Stadium.
Maccabi came into the second-round second-leg duel down 1-0, and took an early lead on a goal by Nick Blackman in the 15th minute.
However, Cluj answered with a pair of first-half tallies and even a Yonatan Cohen 48th-minute marker was not enough to keep the yellow-and-blue from falling 3-2 on aggregate.
Tel Aviv will now enter the third round of Europa League qualifying and likely face Sudova from Lithuania.
