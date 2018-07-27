Puma new designer for Israel soccer

Israel’s new soccer uniforms designed by Puma.
(photo credit: UDI DAGAN)
X
Israel’s national soccer teams will all be fitted with new uniforms with the finalizing of an attire contract with Puma.
Delta, the exclusive importer of the leading sports brand Puma, and the Israel Football Association have signed an agreement in which Puma will provide and sponsor the equipment for all Israel’s national teams, including women, youth, youth and junior teams.
The agreement was signed for four years and will take effect from July 2018.
Delta CEO Zvika Schwimmer said: “I am proud to lead the production of the Israeli team kits under the sponsorship of Puma. Puma has worked on a very special design for Israel’s national soccer teams. The new concept of the uniform is a retro-inspired design of the legendary Israel national team from World Cup Mexico in 1970. I am sure that these uniforms will accompany the teams with success and pride in their games in Israel and throughout the world.”
Under the agreement, Puma will provide all Israeli soccer teams with the necessary equipment, including: uniforms for games, uniforms and ancillary clothing for training, shoes and all official equipment of the various teams.
“The choice of Puma was part of a long-term strategic move that ensures the best conditions for Israel’s teams, certainly with regard to equipment,” said Rotem Kamer, CEO of the Israel Football Association. “Israel teams will enjoy working in cooperation with the leading company in the field and I believe that the results will be seen on the pitch and in many other aspects of the game. The new design of the uniform is a reminder of Israel’s wonderful days of success in international soccer, which we aspire to return soon.”