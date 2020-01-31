Where to watch Super Bowl LIV in Israel

The Kansas City Chiefs led by reigning league MVP Patrick Mahomes will take on Jimmy Garrapolo and the revitalized running attack of the San Francisco 49ers this Sunday night February 2, as Super Bowl LIV kicks off at Miami’s Hard Rock Stadium. Regardless of which team you are rooting for, you’ll need a place to watch the game – which starts Monday at 1:30 a.m. Israel time. Orbit Showtime Network (OSN) will be broadcasting the Super Bowl throughout the Middle East – but of course many of us have never heard of such a service or even have any idea of how to arrange such a feat in Israel, in less than two days. Impossible!So with that being said, here is a guide to watching the Super Bowl in the Mediterranean paradise, featuring restaurants, bars, hangouts and other ways to enjoy Super Bowl 2019 in Israel.Mike’s PlaceThis chain of six ex-pat sports bars, with locations including Jerusalem, Tel Aviv and Herziliya, will be open all night and feature multiple screens. They are reportedly expecting some 400 fans in each location.Dancing CamelLocated on HaTa’asiya Street in Tel Aviv, this attractive micro-brewery also promises beer, all-American cuisine and all the electricity that comes surrounding the Super Bowl. Reservations are required. Book tickets at the Dancing Camel’s Facebook page.Israel BBQIsrael BBQ will be throwing a public bash at Social Space, Kikar Atarim, Tel Aviv close to the Hilton Hotel. The entrance cost is NIS 50 preorder, NIS 100 at the door. There will be large and multiple viewing areas with projection screens caster around the venue. Enjoy a night of cheap beer and “kosher” bacon cheeseburgers during a long night to remember. Tickets can be purchased on the Israel BBQ Facebook page.The Kerem HouseEnjoy all you can eat/drink wings and beer at Tel Aviv’s Kerem House this Sunday night, located on Gedera Street by Shuk HaKarmel. The popular arts, eats and activities venue plans to put you in a football food coma by night’s end.The Bear-InnUp in Haifa? Check out the Bear-Inn at 135 HaNassi Blvd. Festivities begin at midnight. The inn serves food that is a spin on American cuisine and the bar has been popularly reviewed by many. To reserve your spot, visit the Bear-Inn’s Facebook page.
BaBayit and Nitzanim
The Jerusalem community center will be throwing a Super Bowl Party for young olim. Enjoy wings, beer and fresh deli subs all night with other new immigrants and like-minded individuals. You can register for the event via the BaBayit Facebook page.Internet AccessFor those who prefer to watch the big game at home, the Super Bowl will be streamed on CBS, CBS All Access, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon and NFL Game Pass. There also other “off the record streaming services” so to speak, such as Buffstream, Topstream and FirstRowSports. NFL Game Pass is the NFL’s official streaming broadcaster.Special for the Super Bowl, you can buy an all-access pass from Game Pass for a cool $24.99. However, Game Pass sells different packages for different countries, so if you intend to watch the game without a VPN, make sure you buy the program specific for your location outside the US.Some streaming services outside the US can glitch. It is recommended that you download a personal VPN, such as ExpressVPN. With access to a VPN, you will be able to choose which country you want to watch from. Tutorials for using a VPN are available on YouTube, Google, etc.With the VPN option you have many different streaming services you can choose from, across all of your devices – giving you the ability to watch the game anywhere you so choose, and through the carrier you feel most comfortable with.All in all, even though Israel is far from living in the realm of NFL fanaticism – and even though as a born and bred Ravens fan this one is going to be painful for me to watch – there are still many options for you to have an amazing time and experience the biggest game of the NFL season on football's greatest stage, as you would anywhere else in the world.
