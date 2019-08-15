Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Stabbing attack in Jerusalem near Chains Gate, policeman injured

The 30-year-old police officer was attacked in the old city of Jerusalem, and treated by United Hatzalah medics.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
August 15, 2019 18:54
A general view of Jerusalem's old city shows the Dome of the Rock in the compound known to Muslims a

A general view of Jerusalem's old city shows the Dome of the Rock in the compound known to Muslims as Noble Sanctuary and to Jews as Temple Mount, October 25, 2015. (photo credit: AMIR COHEN/REUTERS)

A 30-year-old policeman was stabbed in the Old City of Jerusalem by two men on Thursday evening near the Chains Gate.

He was given on the scene medical care by United Hatzalah volunteers and is in light-to-moderate condition.

The two stabbers were shot by police officers on the scene. The injured officer was on duty.

At the time of this report police forces are on the scene.

Chains Gate, also known as David’s Gate, is near the Western Wall which is frequently visited by Jewish worshipers.

"The stabbing victim was treated at the scene for a stab wound in his upper body, following which he was transported to the hospital for further care while fully conscious," said United Hatzalah paramedic and vice president Dov Maisel. who was one of the first responders at the scene.


