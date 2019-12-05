State to indict 2 top Netanyahu aides, ex-navy commander in Case 3000

The state announced on Thursday that it will likely indict two top former aides to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, a former commander of the navy and others for bribery and a variety of crimes in Case 3000, the Submarine Affair.The decision is subject to pre-indictment hearings. The police recommended in November 2018 that several of Netanyahu's top aides be indicted for a scheme to skim off the top of large deals in which Germany was selling Israel nuclear submarines.Netanyahu himself was not a suspect at the time, though there were later developments which the police are still probing regarding Netanyahu's potential financial connections to the affair.The two top Netanyahu officials are David Shimron, who has served as a Netanyahu confidante, lawyer and is also his cousin, as well as David Sharan, who served as his chief of staff.Eliezer Marom is the former chief of the navy accused of bribery.