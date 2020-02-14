The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Students of Haredi law, economic students seek to promote civil rights

The volunteers who gave out the brochuers noted that many in the ultra-orthodox community are unaware of their civil and social rights.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
FEBRUARY 14, 2020 05:08
Thousands of brochures, referred to as the "Haredi Civil Handbook Guide," were distributed last week in the ultra-Orthodox community by students studying law and economics, driven by the goal of increasing awareness in the community on their civil and social rights.
The volunteers who gave out the brochures noted that many in the ultra-Orthodox community are unaware of their civil and social rights, and are often accustomed to receiving support from unofficial community representatives, rather than exercising their rights directly. The brochure includes information on municipal services, as well as their rights as per residents of different areas of Israel.
The brochures according to the students are part of a first step in a plan aimed at increasing awareness in the community.  The students that developed the brochures ensured that relevant professional terminology was included, joining forces with the Netivot Ha’Mishpat organization, a civil rights groups with the mission of aiding ultra-Orthodox citizens adversely affected by state institutions.
The Netivot Ha’Mishpat organization noted in a statement that "people do not know enough about their basic rights. There are public complaint officers in every municipality. There is a division of public complaints in the State Comptroller's Office, and people do not use this tool due to a lack of awareness. A large number of inquiries reached Netivot Ha’Mishpat over the course of the past week from residents of Bnei Brak, all of whom expressed their appreciation for information and continue to seek assistance in fully exercising their basic rights."


