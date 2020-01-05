The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Study shows gaps between level of education and jobs among Israelis

"Over-education is a situation in which the number of years of an individual’s formal schooling is greater than required for performing the work," the Bank of Israel said.

By ZACHARY KEYSER  
JANUARY 5, 2020 16:09
Dizengoff Center, 2019. (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
Dizengoff Center, 2019.
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
The Bank of Israel released a study focusing on the "mismatch" between the major subjects of Israeli degree-holders and their chosen occupation once entering the workforce.
Around 40% of Israeli degree-holders suffer a disparagement between their level of education and their current occupation. In other words, this portion of the sample is over-educated to work in the positions they have been accepted into, the number of years surrounding the employee’s study were greater than the average among those employed in that occupation and the individual’s formal schooling is greater than required for performing the work.
"Over-education is a situation in which the number of years of an individual’s formal schooling is greater than required for performing the work. Another phenomenon, related to over-education, is mismatch between individuals’ occupation and the subject in which they majored. Both phenomena have a negative impact on the employee, employer, and the economy," The Bank of Israel said in a statement. "The accelerated expansion of colleges since the 1990s, which contributed to a marked increase in the number of higher-education graduates in Israel, likely increased the magnitude of those phenomena."
"Over-education" itself can be correlated directly with gross annual wage, according to the study. In addition, the increase in the number of colleges around the world since the 1990s has given rise to the quantity of higher education graduates in Israel, leading to the over-saturation of Israeli workers with basic and advanced college degrees, which in turn raises the annual wage disparagement.
In Israel, the gross annual wage is around 17% less than that of workers whose level of schooling is in line with their occupation - meaning that across the board, almost all Israelis take a pay cut in their positions, on average facing around a 5-6% decrease compared to what their education warrants, with no gender differences.
Bachelor's degree-holders from public colleges face the largest disparagement when comparing education and occupation - holding at around a 14% over-education rate. Graduates of private colleges turn out better in regards to situations of over-education, about 8-9% better compared to public colleges, while graduates of state universities turn out only 3-6% better than public when reaching the workforce. However, the study notes that in relation to high-school graduates, those who attended public college comparably receive higher wages and have a less chance of working in a situation of over-education.
Looking at another side of the spectrum with regards to specific occupations - highly skilled workers (for example, accounting, law, computer science and engineering majors), graduates of subjects with strong labor market affiliation, public sector employees, and those with experience in the labor market, all receive a lower probability of being "over-educated" and "mismatched" than others in the first years after graduation.
Researchers used data on all bachelor’s degree graduates born between 1978 and 1985, which included demographic-social-economic background characteristics collected in 2008, their “Bagrut” matriculation exam results, the academic fields they studied, their occupations as well as wage levels, in order to arrive at their conclusions.


