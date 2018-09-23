Sukkot and the Four Species Market

X
Dear Reader,
As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before.
Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications,
like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations,
we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open
and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news
and analyses from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.
As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.
For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:
- A user experience almost completely free of ads
- Access to our Premium Section
- Content from the award-winning Jerusalem Report and our monthly magazine to learn Hebrew - Ivrit
- A brand new ePaper featuring the daily newspaper as it appears in print in Israel
Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.
Thank you,
Ronit Hasin-Hochman, CEO, Jerusalem Post Group
UPGRADE YOUR JPOST EXPERIENCE FOR 5$ PER MONTH
Show me later
Yaakov Katz, Editor-in-Chief
Jerusalem's Four Species Market, or the Shuk Arba Minim, is located near the Machane Yehuda Market, open in the days and nights leading up to Sukkot.
Jews from all over Israel come to this special market to buy the four species-date palm (lulav), myrtle, willow and citron (etrog) - for Sukkot.
Sukkot, also widely known as the Feast of Tabernacles, falls on the 15th day of the month of Tishrei. Sukkot is the plural of Sukkah, which is the name for the type of hut or shelter in which the Jews lived for forty years during their time with Moses in the desert. Many people eat meals and live in the sukkah throughout the holiday.
The four species are need for fulfilling the 'Four species Mitzvah,' the waving of the four species as prescribed by the Torah, symbolizing unity.
Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>