Despite coronavirus, Israelis feel strong, proud - survey

Trust is highest in the IDF to handle the crisis.

By ZEV STUB  
APRIL 20, 2020 10:38
Police at a temporary "checkpoint" outside the david tower in the Old City of Jerusalem on April 15, 2020, to check if people are not disobeying the governments orders on a lockdown, in order to prevent the spread of the Coronavirus. (photo credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90)
Police at a temporary "checkpoint" outside the david tower in the Old City of Jerusalem on April 15, 2020, to check if people are not disobeying the governments orders on a lockdown, in order to prevent the spread of the Coronavirus.
(photo credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90)
Despite the crisis, Israelis feel a sense of national strength, and are confident Israeli society will prevail, according to a survey conducted by the Blueberries Institute and the Galai Communication PR Company several days before the Passover holiday. 
The average sense of strength is 5.42 out of 7, the survey found. 
When asked about their level of trust in the various bodies handling the coronavirus crisis, the IDF received the highest level of trust (5.5 out of 7) alongside the Shin Bet (5.49) and the Mossad (5.47). Less trusted is the Israeli government's ability to end the crisis (4.92) and police forces (4.9). Trust in the IDF was lower among participants ages 25-34, and the level of trust in the police forces was higher among participants age 65 and over, the survey noted. 
The Health Ministry was rated a comparatively low 4.29. Individuals aged 65 and over generally believe more in the ability of the state to end the crisis, the survey noted. 
Also coming in relatively low was trust that Israeli society is cooperating with the emergency directives, which got a 4.77 out of 7. Young adults 18-24 expressed the highest level of trust in society. 
Belief in Israel's economic strength and its ability to rebuild once the crisis is averted came in at 5.08, while the feeling of love towards to country ranked at 5.99, the national pride at 5.59. Women topped men in regard to national pride.
When asked to rank different emotions, the top-ranked feeling is the sense of security that Israel will prevail (5.57), followed by hope (5.02) and a sense of serenity and calmness (4.13). 
The report was based on a survey of 576 Jewish respondents aged 16-65 across Israel. A similar survey is expected to be published soon with post-Passover responses. 
The responses were generally similar to the findings of an ongoing twice-weekly survey conducted by the Israel Democracy Institute. You can read the findings of their most recent survey here


